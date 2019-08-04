Heavy rain disrupts train services

Heavy rain lashing Maharashtra triggered landslides and disrupted train service between Mangaluru and Mumbai on Sunday.

Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha train (No 12620) that left Mangaluru on Sunday afternoon was terminated at Kundapura railway station and its pairing train LTT-Mangaluru Central (12619) was cancelled between Kurla and Mangaluru, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) Public Relations Manager Sudha Krishnamurthy said in a press release.

Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT train (No 12134) scheduled to depart in the afternoon was cancelled and passengers were offered a refund. The pairing train from CSMT (No 12133) was also cancelled.

Pune-Ernakulam Bi-weekly Poorna Express train (No 22150) was cancelled at Pune and Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai LTT Express train (No 16346) was short terminated at Shoranur cancelling its onward journey towards Mumbai. Its pairing train (No 16345) was short-terminated at Kurla and was cancelled till Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The Kochuveli-Mumbai LTT Garib Rath Express (12202) that left Kochuveli on Sunday was short terminated at Kannur and was cancelled further. Similarly, Kochuveli-Mumbai LTT bi-weekly express train (No. 22114) on Monday was cancelled.

Landslides

Meanwhile, Mumbai divisional railway manager tweeted that the loco pilot, his assistant (Hazrath Nizamuddin-Madgaon Rajdhani Express-22414) and the track patrolman did a commendable job by stopping the train just before a landslide between Apte and Jite in the wee hours of Sunday.

The train had left New Delhi on Saturday and was to reach Madgaon on Sunday afternoon. The track was then cleared and the train proceeded further, he said. Meanwhile, KRCL officials said that all other zonal railways that it cannot receive any trains beyond Panvel for the next 24 hours due to landslides and heavy rain.