The district administration has set up toll-free numbers to help the public air their grievances on heavy rain.

The numbers provided for the respective areas are as follows: DC office-1077, Chikkamagaluru taluk-08262–231392, Mudigere taluk-08263–220204, Koppa-08265–221047, Sringeri-08265–250135, Tarikere-08261–222259, N R Pura-08266–220128 and Kadur-08267–221240.