Heavy rain in Kodagu and Sringeri on Wednesday

Various parts of Kodagu received heavy rain coupled with thunder on Wednesday.

Rain lashed Suntikoppa, Balekadu, Gaddehalla, Kedakal, Emmegundi and Kodagarahalli. Madikeri and Galibeedu also received rain.

Farming activities are in full swing in Bethu, Parane and Kaikadu villages of Napoklu.

Heavy rain coupled with lightning and thunder lashed different parts of Sringeri. Kerekatte, Sringeri, Kunchebail, Halandooru, Menase, Masige, Sasimane, Thekkuru, Bettagere, Vaikuntapura, Nemmaru, Dharekoppa, Tyavana, Honnavali and Begaru experienced bountiful rainfall.