Heavy rain in Kodagu and Sringeri on Wednesday

Heavy rain in Kodagu and Sringeri on Wednesday

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri/ Sringeri,
  • May 13 2020, 18:11 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 18:14 ist

Various parts of Kodagu received heavy rain coupled with thunder on Wednesday.

Rain lashed Suntikoppa, Balekadu, Gaddehalla, Kedakal, Emmegundi and Kodagarahalli. Madikeri and Galibeedu also received rain.

Farming activities are in full swing in Bethu, Parane and Kaikadu villages of Napoklu.

Heavy rain coupled with lightning and thunder lashed different parts of Sringeri. Kerekatte, Sringeri, Kunchebail, Halandooru, Menase, Masige, Sasimane, Thekkuru, Bettagere, Vaikuntapura, Nemmaru, Dharekoppa, Tyavana, Honnavali and Begaru experienced bountiful rainfall. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Heavy rain
Kodagu
Sringeri
Madikeri

What's Brewing

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19?

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19?

Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people

Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

 