Heavy rain lash Udupi

After a brief lull, rains intensified in Udupi district on Friday. Kundapur, Karkala, Hebri, Kaup, Brahmavar and Byndoor received heavy rains.

Sea erosion had intensified at Thottam, Polipu, Ermal and Padubidri in Kaup. Kaup Tahsildar Mohammed Isak visited the area affected by sea erosion and promised to take precautionary measures. Huge boulders dumped to check sea erosion were also washed away.

The uprooting of a tree at Udyavara, disrupted the movement of vehicles. Residents faced many inconveniences due to the flooding in low-lying areas.

The water logging on Malpe-Manipal highway also posed many problems to the vehicle users.

A temporary mud road constructed near Blue flag project site near Padubidri End Point was also washed away due to powerful waves.