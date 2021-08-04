Heavy rain lashes Kodagu district

Heavy rain lashes Kodagu dist

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 04 2021, 20:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 00:09 ist
Part of a road on the Suntikoppa state highway caved in following heavy rain.

Kodagu received heavy rain on Wednesday as well. Rain lashed Madikeri, Talacauvery, Bhagamandala, Madapura, Hattihole, Iggodlu and Mukkodlu regions.

There has been an increase in the inflow of water to the Harangi reservoir.

Road caves in

Following heavy rain in Suntikoppa, Madapura Road near Swastha School on a state highway, caved in. When the PWD personnel attempted to repair the road, water gushed out from the pothole.

Vehicular movement on the road was affected. Vehicles had to take an alternative route through Kanbail-Nakuru-Shirangala-Gundukutti. The road was repaired in the afternoon.

A house belonging to Chondakki, an elderly woman in Kadandalu in Kandanakolli, collapsed during rain. The woman and her daughter escaped danger as they had been to their relative's house in Mukkodlu.

In Shanivarasanthe, the rain was coupled with a cold breeze.

Farmer B M Prakash from Doddabilaha village said that continuous rainfall may spoil coffee plants.

Markets and roads were deserted as people preferred to remain indoors.

28.45 mm rainfall

Kodagu received an average rainfall of 28.45 mm during the last 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning at 8.30 am. The district has received a rainfall of 1,768.63 mm from January till date.

The water level at the Harangi dam touched 2,856.55 feet on Wednesday, while the maximum level of the dam is 2,859 feet. The inflow was 6,619 cusecs and the outflow was 3,136 cusecs.

Heavy rain
Kodagu
Road Cave In
Harangi reservoir

