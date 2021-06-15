Heavy rain lashes Kodagu district

Rain lashed Kodagu district on Monday. Madikeri, Suntikoppa, Seventh Hosakote, Bhagamandala, Talacauvery and Somwarpet received heavy rainfall.

Electricity poles and trees have uprooted in various parts of the district, owing to strong winds.

Suntikoppa witnessed very heavy rainfall on Sunday night, leaving people panicked.

The water level at Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala has increased considerably following rain in the catchment areas.

Many electricity poles were uprooted following gusty winds in Nakuru Shirangala limits.

Several trees have fallen on power lines in Seventh Hosakote, Kambibane, Maluru, Mattikadu, Tonduru, Haraduru and Madapura, resulting in a disruption in the power supply.

CESC junior engineer Jaideep and personnel Anand, Kumar and Pasha visited the affected regions and engaged in emergency relief works, amid continuous rainfall.

Power supply has been discontinued in Madapura limits as well. Vehicular movement was hit between 12 noon and 2 pm, owing to heavy rain.

Streams and rivulets are in spate. Shanivarasanthe received 1 inch of rainfall. Dundalli, Doddabilaha, Kirubilaha, Madre, Chennapura, Kajooru, Koojagere and Appashettalli experienced rainfall.

All the sweaters, raincoats, and jerkins stored in the cupboards of people have come out in the interior villages with the increase in cold weather conditions.

“The rain is conducive for pepper cultivation now. We are expecting a bumper crop this year,” said farmers B S Mohan and Praneeth.