Heavy rain lashes Malnad

Heavy rain lashed Malnad area in Chikkamagaluru, throwing normal life out of gear. There was mist throughout the day. Banakal has received 93 mm of rainfall. Landslides had occurred at Chennahadlu and Sundarabailu.

Villagers Ravi and Amit D’Souza said, “Recently, landslides had occurred at Devanagool. We are scared to live in our houses.”

A sound heard from beneath the ground at Malinganadu in Balooru hobli has frightened the residents, said resident Prashanth.

The landslides at Chennahadlu have disrupted the movement of vehicles. Later, the soil was cleared to facilitate movement.

Mudigere tahsildar Ramesh visited Chennahadlu and Bankenahalli villages and clarified there was no tremor in Bankenahalli. He directed VA Ravikumar to shift people from those houses which are facing threat from landslides.

Kalasa, Samse, Kudremukh, Kalakodu, Marasanige and Hirebailu too experienced bountiful rainfall. The landslides at Hirebailu and Neranki on Kalasa-Kottigehara Road threaten to disrupt the movement of vehicles.