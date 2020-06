Heavy rain lashed parts of Malnad region in Chikkamagaluru district on Monday. Kottigehara, Banakal, Balooru and surrounding areas received good rainfall.

The mist-covered Charmadi Ghat caused inconvenience to the motorists. The mist had also covered Malaya Marutha, Kottigehara, Channahadlu and Sundarbail areas.

The rainfall has accelerated farming activities with farmers engaged in tilling the land for sowing the seeds. The sale of umbrellas, rain coats and jerkins too has increased.