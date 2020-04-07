Rain brings relief to Mangaluru from sultry summer heat

Heavy rain lashes Mangaluru, brings relief from scorching summer heat

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Apr 07 2020, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 21:15 ist

Heavy rain lashed Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada and parts of Udupi district on Tuesday providing much-needed relief from sultry heat.

Belthangady, Guruvayanakere, Madantyaru, Venoor, Naravi and surrounding areas experienced good shower coupled with lightning and thunder. While Aladangady experienced drizzling.

Though the sky remained overcast in Bantwal, the region did not experience rainfall.

Karkala, Kundapura, Kollur, Siddapura, Gangolli, Hemmadi, Uppunda, Shiroor, Hebri and surrounding areas to experienced good shower.

 

Mangalore
Mangaluru
Heavy rain
