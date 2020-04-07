Heavy rain lashes Mangaluru, brings relief from scorching summer heat

Heavy rain lashed Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada and parts of Udupi district on Tuesday providing much-needed relief from sultry heat.

Belthangady, Guruvayanakere, Madantyaru, Venoor, Naravi and surrounding areas experienced good shower coupled with lightning and thunder. While Aladangady experienced drizzling.

Though the sky remained overcast in Bantwal, the region did not experience rainfall.

Karkala, Kundapura, Kollur, Siddapura, Gangolli, Hemmadi, Uppunda, Shiroor, Hebri and surrounding areas to experienced good shower.