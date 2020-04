Heavy rain lashed Mangaluru and surrounding areas on Saturday, providing the people respite from the sweltering heat, which they have been experiencing for the last few weeks.

The rain, which started around 2.30 am, lashed heavily for a few hours. Later, there was drizzle for sometime before it stopped raining around 7 am.

People were seen walking towards the market to purchase essential commodities holding an umbrella and wearing a raincoat.