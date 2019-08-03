Heavy rain lashes Mudigere

Malnad areas in Chikkamagaluru district received bountiful rain on Saturday.

Following landslides, traffic on the road connecting Alekhan Horatti was affected for a few hours.

Heavy rain lashed Mudigere taluk. Kottigehara and surrounding areas experienced 254 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Water level up

The water level in River Hemavathi has increased. Kalasa, Koppa, N R Pura, Balehonnur and Sringeri experienced moderate rainfall.

With heavy rain lashing across Mudigere taluk, the water level in Rivers Hemavathi, Japavathi, Chikkalla, Doddalla have increased drastically.

A huge tree was uprooted and fell on a road at Chikkalla and disrupted the movement of vehicles till noon.

The landslides at Karlagadde on Kundoor-Aldoor Road also affected the movement of vehicles. Several electricity poles were damaged at Basavanahalli, Urubage and other interior areas in Mudigere taluk.

Rain brought relief to paddy growers who were worried about saving their crops.

With rain lashing the taluk, tourists are thronging it to enjoy the beauty of nature. As a result, a majority of the homestays are full in the taluk.

Banakal and Kottigehara have been receiving heavy rain since Friday.

The intensity of the rain had increased at Charmadi Ghat, Devaramane, Balooru, Jaavali, Niduvale, Koove, Gabgal, Bharathibail and surrounding areas.