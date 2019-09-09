Heavy rain submerges Bhagamandala

Owing to heavy and incessant rain on Sunday night, Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala has submerged once again.

Bhagamandala-Napoklu and Napoklu-Moornadu roads are inundated due to floods.

The local residents used boats for transportation in Bhagamandala. Following heavy rain in the hilly range, Rivers Cauvery and Lakshmanateertha are in spate.

Rescue personnel have been deployed in Bhagamandala.

Somwarpet, Madikeri, Suntikoppa, Katakeri, Appangala, Jodupala and Virajpet witnessed intermittent rain on Monday.

There was normal rain in Shanivarasanthe, Kodlipet, Siddapura, Karadigodu, Nelyahudikeri and Gonikoppa.

More than four inches of rain has been recorded in Shantalli in Pushpagiri hills in Northern Kodagu, during the last four days.

Waterfalls at Abbi, Mallalli and Irpu are in splendour. As a precautionary measure, the district administration has restricted entry into the waterfalls.

An average rainfall of 48.22 mm was recorded in the district in the last 24 hours ending on Monday morning at 8.30 am. There has been a rainfall of 2,562.14 mm from January till date. The amount of rain during the same period last year was 3,788.51 mm.

The water storage level at Harangi reservoir stood at 2,857.96-feet on Monday. The maximum level is 2,859-feet. The inflow was 8,170 cusecs and outflow was 6,874 cusecs.