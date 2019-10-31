Heavy rain throws traffic out of gear in Mangaluru

Heavy rains threw traffic out of gear on the arterial roads in Mangaluru city on Thursday.

Due to inclement weather in the sea, fishing boats were seen anchored at old Bunder port.

Besides the city, Puttur, Sullia and Belthangady taluks witnessed heavy rains. The rainfall was moderate in Bantwal taluk.

With India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rains coupled with gutsy winds on Friday, the district administration and Disaster management authority has taken appropriate safety measures, sources in district administration said.

ICG ships

Coast Guard Commander S S Dasila said though sea conditions were rough no damage had been reported so far. As planned, six Indian Coast guard (ICG) ships had been deployed for rendering assistance to fishermen stranded in high seas.

One ICG Dornier had been assigned with the task of ascertaining damage along the coast, locating stranded

fishermen and for relief operations.

Udupi

Incessant rain lashed Udupi district on Thursday. Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha issued an order against the fishermen and tourist venturing into the sea.

Officials were asked to remain at headquarters and the public was cautioned to remain in secured places.

Jagadeesha also directed the public to contact toll-free helpline 1077 or 0820-2574802 during distress.

Dredger beached

The dredger, Bhagavati Prem, meanwhile reported leak and is now beached at Guddekoppa beach.

BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel told mediapersons in Hejamadi the Bhagavathi Prem dredger that had drifted near New Mangalore Port would be removed within 10 days.