Heavy rain: Water enters houses in Subrahmanya

Heavy rain lashed different parts of Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday night.

The rain damaged bridges at Kukke Subrahmanya, Kollamogru and rainwater entered into many houses in Subrahmanya.

Owing to heavy rain, houses and shops at Subrahmanya and Adi Subrahmanya were inundated with rainwater. Water overflowed in Darpana Theertha and other water bodies in the surroundings.

Over 2,000 arecanuts kept inside the house of Duggappa were washed away in the water at Eddodli in Yenekallu. Gundadka bridge that connected Harihara Pallathadka was submerged in water.

With the sudden rise in water level in water bodies at Kollamogra, the bridge on Kollamogra-Kadambagala road was damaged. The movement of vehicles had been prohibited on the bridge.

Water had entered three houses at Kollamogra. A compound wall collapsed on Kallemata-Bendodi connecting road.

Balagodu Padaka bridge was also submerged in water. The district received an average rainfall of 24.4 mm. Sullia taluk received the highest rainfall with over 38.6 mm, Mangaluru-over 37.1 mm and Puttur-30 mm.