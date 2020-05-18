Heavy rain with lightning, thunder lashes parts of Dakshina Kannada

Heavy rain coupled with lightning and thunder lashed different parts of Dakshina Kannada in the wee hours on Monday.

The rain brought much relief from the sweltering heat. Waterlogged roads in different parts of Mangaluru cause inconvenience to motorists. The clouds were so dark that the drivers were forced to switch on the headlights while driving vehicles in the morning.

The IMD had predicted heavy rain in the district.

Meanwhile, a youth died after lightning struck him at Paduyenagudde in Katpadi of Udupi district on Sunday late night. The deceased was identified as Bharat. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he failed to respond to the treatment.