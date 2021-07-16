Heavy rain wreaks havoc in DK, Udupi districts

As many as five houses were completely damaged and 15 houses were partially damaged during the heavy rain witnessed across Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday.

As many as 378 houses were partially damaged and 69 houses were completely damaged.

Due to heavy rain in the catchment areas, River Netravathi was inching closer to the danger mark in Uppinangady (27.4 metres and danger level being 31.5 metres) and Bantwal (6.9 metres, danger level 8.5 metres).

Due to good inflow, 27 out of the total 30 gates at the Thumbe vented dam were opened on Thursday.

Presently the water level at Thumbe Vented dam is 5.50 metres. The district witnessed an average rainfall of 38.9 mm in the past 24 hrs.

A calf died after coming into contact with a live wire near Nekkilady in Uppinangady.

Udupi district

Two women were injured after a huge tree crashed on a house in Basrur village in Kundapur. The injured women were identified as Girija and Venkamma Ganiga.

Their house was completely damaged and the loss is estimated to be around Rs 3 lakh.

A house of Lakshmi in Uppinakudru, Vanajakshi Shettygar in Vakwadi village, Shankar Balegar in Shankaranarayana, Lakshman Mogaveera in Shiroor, M H Hussein’s house in

Shirva in Kaup and Venkatramana Shenoy’s house in Mudabettu village in Kaup were damaged due to wind and heavy rain.

The areca nut plantation of Shankar Naik in Kullanje village was damaged. Vasanti Shedthi’s house in Muladka in Karkala was damaged after a tree crashed on the house.

Due to heavy rain, River Seetha, which is in spate, flooded the paddy fields and Teerthahalli National Highway in Hebri.

The district received 52.3 mm rainfall. Udupi taluk received 33.2 mm rain, Brahmavara - 50.2 mm, Kaup - 28.6 mm, Kundapur - 53 mm, Byndoor - 47.9 mm, Karkala - 35.9 mm and Hebri - 110 mm in the past 24 hours.