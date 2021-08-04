Heavy rainfall in Kodagu

The rains, which had taken a break in the district last week, have intensified again.

Madikeri, Napoklu, Bhagamandala and Talacauvery regions received heavy rain on Tuesday.

During the last 24 hours as on 8.30 am on Tuesday, an average rainfall of 15.98 mm was recorded in the district. There was rainfall of 50.92 mm on the same day last year.

The district has received 1,740.19 mm rainfall from January till date. The amount of rainfall in the same period last year was 996.61 mm.

Rainfall recorded in various regions in the district is as follows: Madikeri - 10.60 mm, Napoklu - 8.80 mm, Sampaje - 35 mm, Bhagamandala - 35.60 mm, Virajpet Kasaba - 3.20 mm, Hudikeri - 18 mm, Srimangala - 25 mm, Ammatti - 7 mm, Balele - 9 mm, Somwarpet Kasaba - 14.20 mm, Shanivarasanthe - 29 mm, Shantalli - 23 mm, Kodlipet - 11.40 mm, Kushalnagar - 4.60 mm, Suntikoppa - 8.20 mm.

Reservoir level

The water level in the Harangi reservoir touched 2,855.67 feet on Tuesday. The maximum level of the dam is 2,859 feet. The inflow is 3,220 cusecs and the outflow is 2,440 cusecs.