Heavy showers in Napoklu, Shanivarasanthe

Heavy rain coupled with lighting and thunder lashed across Napoklu hobli and Shanivarasanthe on Saturday.

The sky remained overcast throughout the day. Paloor, Kumbaladu and Hoddur villages received heavy rain, while Kaikadu, Kolakeri, Kunjila and Cheyyandane areas received moderate rainfall.

With the rain lashing the region, the coffee growers in the area are busy applying fertilisers to the plants.

Dundalli received 85 mm rainfall. The rain has brought a smile to the faces of the growers.

The work on removing weeds and application of fertilisers has commenced at coffee plantations.