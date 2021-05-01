Heavy showers in Napoklu, Shanivarasanthe

Heavy showers in Napoklu, Shanivarasanthe

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 01 2021, 22:31 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 22:57 ist
Heavy rain lashed Napoklu on Saturday.

Heavy rain coupled with lighting and thunder lashed across Napoklu hobli and Shanivarasanthe on Saturday.

The sky remained overcast throughout the day. Paloor, Kumbaladu and Hoddur villages received heavy rain, while Kaikadu, Kolakeri, Kunjila and Cheyyandane areas received moderate rainfall.

With the rain lashing the region, the coffee growers in the area are busy applying fertilisers to the plants.

Dundalli received 85 mm rainfall. The rain has brought a smile to the faces of the growers.

The work on removing weeds and application of fertilisers has commenced at coffee plantations.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Heavy rain
Napoklu
Shanivarasanthe
coffee growers

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sent 3,000 oxygen concentrators to help India: UNICEF

Sent 3,000 oxygen concentrators to help India: UNICEF

'Delhi Capitals performing well as a team this season'

'Delhi Capitals performing well as a team this season'

In this Covid ICU, patients talk to kin through CCTVs

In this Covid ICU, patients talk to kin through CCTVs

London City Airport becomes first to rely on remote ATC

London City Airport becomes first to rely on remote ATC

 