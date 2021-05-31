Help strengthen Congress in Kodagu: DCC working president

Help strengthen Congress in Kodagu: DCC working prez

  • May 31 2021, 23:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 02:00 ist
DCC working president T M Dharmaja Uthappa speaks in Madikeri.

The KPCC has dissolved the Kodagu District Congress Committee. The new committee will be constituted shortly. The previous DCC president had appointed a few office-bearers to various committees of Congress. All these appointments have been nullified, said newly-elected working president T M Dharmaja Uthappa.

No one should issue the appointment order by the previous DCC president, he said.

He called upon the party workers to cooperate in strengthening the Congress in the Kodagu district.

Dharmaja Uthappa also flagged off an ambulance service - Congress Cares - on the occasion.

The ambulance service was started by Youth Congress leader Mohammed Nalapad to help the people across Karnataka.

MLC Shantheyanda Veena Achaiah, KPCC Legal Cell state president A S Ponnanna, KPCC spokesperson H S Chandramouli and others were present.

T M Dharmaja Uthappa
Kodagu
Congress

