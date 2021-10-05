'Help women to become empowered'

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Oct 05 2021, 01:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 01:37 ist
Inner Wheel Club members during a programme held at Rotary Hall in Madikeri.

Inner Wheel district president Pushpa Gururaj called upon the club members to support entrepreneurship qualities in women, thus helping them to become empowered. 

She said there are 45 Inner Wheel Clubs in the district. If each club supports one woman, then 45 families can become self-reliant.

There is a need to help those in need of it. Inner Wheel Club has been striving for the recognition of women to society, she added. 

Madikeri Inner Wheel president Shafali Rai said that the Inner Wheel Club has implemented several projects. Facilities have been provided to the senior citizens of Sri Shakti home for the aged and the government school in Kadagadalu. A board on cleanliness has also been mounted in Mekeri. 

Pushpa Gururaj handed over Rs 10,000 donated by Inner Wheel director Lalitha Raghavan to college student Spoorthi Bhat. 

Inner Wheel Club
Empowering women
entrepreneurship
Madikeri

