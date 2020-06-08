Helpline for SSLC students from today

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 08 2020, 00:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 01:29 ist

Helplines will been launched in the district headquarters and taluk headquarters to provide information on the SSLC examinations, to begin from June 25, keeping in mind the interests of students.

The helpline will function on all the working days (from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm) starting from Monday.

Any doubts regarding the SSLC examinations can be cleared by dialing the helpline.

The district headquarter helpline is 180042511017 (toll free) and 98456 51353.

Taluk helpline numbers are Bantwal - 08255-232579, 94490 20453; Belthangady- 08256-232004, 90087 63829; Mangaluru North- 0824-2423627, 94499 46810; Mangaluru South- 0824-2451250, 9740028090; Moodbidri- 08258-236461; Puttur- 08251-230827, 76195 64178 and Sullia - 08257-230419, 94817 20143.

helpline
SSLC students

