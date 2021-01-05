Herd of wild elephants strays into Kushalnagar

  Jan 05 2021
Fear gripped locals after a herd of wild elephants strayed from Seegehosuru Reserve Forest on Tuesday.

The wild elephants first seen on Seegehosuru Main Road in the morning raided and destroyed writer Bharadwaj K Anandteertha’s plantation in Kanive village. The traffic on Kushalnagar-Hassan road was disrupted by the elephants passing through the stretch.

As word about the wild elephants straying into Kushalnagar spread, the crowd that gathered to watch the antics of the pachyderms swelled, making the task of forest department officials even more difficult.

Finally, police from Kushalnagar rural police station arrived at the spot and dispersed the crowd.

Forest department officials succeeded in chasing the elephants back to Jenukallu Betta forest through Hakke village.

