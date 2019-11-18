Heritage of the palace city unfolds in pictures

An exhibition of rare photographs of the erstwhile Kingdom of Mysore and the heritage structures in Mysuru was inaugurated at Srimanthi Bai Memorial Government Museum in Bejai on Monday.

The exhibition, featuring 88 photographs on the rare facets of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore, is organised by Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage and Archeological Survey of India as a part of World Heritage Week celebrations.

Rare moments

The collection includes rare moments such as Maharani Prathaparudrakumari, the wife of Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, performing Gowri Puja at the palace, Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV seen with the Maharaja of Baroda, private Darbar of the Maharaja of Mysore - all caught on camera.

Ramakrishna PU College Principal Kishore Rai Sheni, who inaugurated the programme, said students who engrossed with their mobile phones should be made aware that there was much beyond the virtual world.

“The thematic collection by Department of Archaeology will inspire the students to gather knowledge on heritage structures and the history of the royal dynasty of Mysore,” he added.

Srimanthi Bai Memorial Government Museum Curator Dhanalakshmi said the exhibition’s main objective was to create awareness on the heritage structures and offer a glimpse of the heritage of Karnataka, in pictures. The exhibition, organised in Mangaluru for the first time, will be held till November 25 and is open to the public between 10 am and 5.30 pm, on working days.

Expo of coins

The curator said an exhibition of special coins of archaeological importance will be organised in association with Dakshina Kannada Philatelic and Numismatics Association at the museum at 10.30 am on November 23.

Photographs of heritage structures of Mysuru, including Hotel Metrople, Karanji Mansion, Devaraja Market, Town Hall, Krishnarajendra Hospital, Parakala Mutt, St Philomina Church, Dufferin Clock Tower, Mysore Medical College and Jayachamarajendra Scouts Bhavan, will be exhibited at the museum.

Earlier, students of Ramakrishna PU College participated in a Heritage Walk from Kadri Sri Manjunatha temple till the museum. Cultural troupes were also part of the procession.

Professor Ganapathy Gowda of History department, University College in Hampankatta, and Museum administrative staff M K Gonda were present.