High drama at KSP president's installation

A programme organised for the installation of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat's district president was marked by high drama in Madikeri on Tuesday.

During the programme attended by Kannada Sahitya Parishat state president Mahesh Joshi, an argument broke out between the supporters of the former president of district Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Lokesh Sagar and the supporters of the newly-elected president, Keshava Kamath.

The event turned into utter chaos. Finally, Mahesh Joshi intervened and convinced the people to maintain peace.

Lokesh Sagar took to the microphone and said that propaganda was carried out stating that the president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat cannot contest for the second term. The competitor also threatened to carry out a legal fight.

Even though it is said that the bylaw of Kannada Sahitya Parishat is amended, presidents of district KSPs in eight districts have been reelected. Legal action should be initiated against them, he said.

He further said, "When I had assumed the post of district Kannada Sahitya Parishat president, I had invited the predecessor to the function. But, the current president did not even have the courtesy to make a phone call and invite me. An invitation was sent through the post. This is not the culture of Kodagu. Still, I came out of courtesy. The current president has come through the backdoor."

The compere of the programme snatched the microphone from Lokesh's hand.

Mahesh Joshi said that it was not a good development and nobody in the Kannada Sahitya Parishat are rivals.

Keshava Kamath said that there is no truth in the allegations made by the former president of the district KSP unit.

Leader T P Ramesh said that victory and defeat are part of elections. One should not take it to the heart and should lead Kannada Sahitya Parishat with unity.