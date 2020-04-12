Highest care maintained at Dubare elephant camp

The department of Forests has maintained an alert at the elephant camp in Dubare in Kodagu, in the wake of spread of Coronavirus. Necessary medicines have been stored for emergency.

There are 31 elephants of the age group 2 to 66 years in the camp, including Dasara elephants Vikram, Harsha, Dhananjaya, Kaveri, Gopi, Prashant and Vijaya.

Dubare DCF Ranjan stated that there is no shortage for fodder for the elephants. Food has been provided to the families of mahouts and kavadis as well.

Kushalnagar RFO Ananya Kumar said that the health of elephants is being monitored closely. "As Coronavirus has been found in animals in foreign countries, special care is being taken to protect the elephants from the virus. The entry of tourists to the Dubare elephant camp was prohibited from March itself. Also, the mahouts and the kavadis of elephants have been asked to observe social distancing.

The Jungle Lodges in Dubare too have been closed.