Highway Mini Nest inaugurated at Hejamadi toll plaza

The National Highway Authority of Inida (NHAI) has decided to set up ‘Highway Mini Nest’ at different toll Plazas on NH 66 to help road users beat the extreme humidity.

The Highway Mini Nest at Hejamadi toll plaza, maintained by Yemco Engineering and Services, was inaugurated by NHAI Project Director Shishu Mohan on Thursday.

The Nest will serve a variety of refreshment items like tea, beverages, wafers, milk among others at a reasonable price.

Sources said the Mini Nest was completed in July 2018 itself. But remained closed as Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producer Federation Limited had dishonoured the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NHAI by refusing to operate and maintain the Nest.

Fresh bids floated

Weeks ago, the NHAI got the MoU with the union cancelled and floated fresh bids for the Nest.

After the bids, the contract on operating and maintaining the Highway Mini Nest was awarded to Yemco Engineering and Services. Soon nests like these will become functional on NH 66 to provide respite to road-users.