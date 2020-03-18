Highway stretch turns into dumping spot

It appears that the Swachh Bharat campaign has had little impact on those who continue to dump garbage along National Highway 66 from Talapady to Pumpwell (Mahaveer) Circle.

If one travels on NH 66 from Pumpwell (Mahaveer) Circle towards Talapady, one can witness many such black spots or huge mounds of garbage all along the road, including Ambika Road Junction, Kumpala Junction and others. Trash is dumped along the highway including near Netravathi Bridge at Jeppinamogaru.

With the increase in the trash near Nethravathi Bridge, the entire area reeks of a nauseating smell.

Passengers in the bus, on reaching the bridge, are forced to cover their nostrils in order to escape from the smell. People dump waste in plastic bags into the river and its backwaters in Jeppinamogaru. Thus, there is all possibility of waste entering the water and polluting the river further, says Hrishikesh, a student who commutes daily on the stretch.

Garbage is dumped on both sides of the road at Ambika Road Junction. Those residing near NH 66 said passengers throw garbage while moving in the vehicle. Motorists also dump waste during the night to escape being caught. Warning boards and the threat of initiating legal action against those who litter have not had any impact on those dumping garbage, said the residents.

Dogs and cattle drag the waste and also consume it. The presence of dogs and cattle near the highway also poses a threat to the vehicle users.

“All kinds of waste is dumped along the highway stretch. Some miscreants also set fire to the garbage which leads to a foul odour. Officials must take immediate action against those dumping garbage on the highway,” said an autorickshaw driver in Kumpala.

Local bodies in the region lack proper waste disposal system. Even as the door-to-door waste collection vehicle of Someshwar Town Municipal Council highlights the need to maintain cleanliness while collecting garbage from households, the road beside Kumpala Junction has turned into an eyesore.

Heaps of garbage, mainly plastic waste, clothes, food are found dumped on the road. Even after the ground had been cleaned, the garbage is again dumped at the same spot, informed workers of door-to-door waste collection of Someshwar TMC with

frustration writ large on their face.

Including Someshwara TMC, Ullal City Municipal Council, Kotekar Town Panchayat and a few gram panchayats, the areas where NH 66 passes through are fast expanding with the urbanisation.