Hijab: 2 more student petitioners refuse to write exams

Hijab: 2 more student petitioners refuse to write Maths exams

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 23 2022, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 00:53 ist

Second PUC students (science stream) Almas A H Ayesha P and Hazra Shifa from Government Women’s College failed to show up and write the mathematics subject exam at Vidyodaya PU College centre on Saturday.

Almas, one among the three hijab case petitioners, had collected her hall ticket on Friday evening. The other two students had not collected their hall tickets, sources told DH

Almas remained absent despite being aware that she would not be able to write the examinations with the headscarf.

Aliya Assadi and Resham, second-year PUC students from Women's Government PU College, Udupi's commerce stream, who are the hijab petitioners, were turned away from Vidyodaya PU College, Udupi test centre on Friday.

After the incident, Aliya had tweeted on Friday night that she was disappointed after being sent home.

"Today, I and @Resham_Farooq were denied from appearing for exams wearing hijab. Again and again, we face disappointment! @RaghupathiBhat had threatened us with criminal cases against us if we go to attend exams tomorrow. What is the crime here? Where is our country headed to," she has stated in a tweet.

Hijab
II PUC exams
case petitioners
refuse to write exams
Udupi

