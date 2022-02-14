‘Hijab conspiracy plotted to disturb communal harmony’

Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) demanded an NIA investigation into the hijab controversy.

Speaking to reporters, HJV state general secretary K T Ullas said that the conspiracy was hatched to disturb the communal fabric of the region. It is an act by separatists and is absolutely anti-nationalist in approach.

He alleged people involved in the hijab issue are not innocent and this is instigated by people who wish to destroy peace.

He said that PFI wants to make India an Islamic country and the country’s unity and secularism is at risk.

To end all separatist tendencies in the country, Uniform Civil Code should be implemented, he demanded.

He stressed the need to snub such anti-nationalist actions at the beginning or else it will prove disastrous for the people and nation.

Ullas said two people were arrested from a hijab protest spot in Kundapura on February 4 for possessing lethal weapons.

It shows the intention of the people to create communal riots, he said.

Ullas also said that the six students who are demanding the right of wearing hijab at the Government PU College in Udupi are not innocent.

If they are investigated, all of the conspiracies behind the hijab controversy will be revealed, he claims.

CFI condemns statement

Meanwhile, CFI state president Athaulla Punjalkatte has strongly condemned the statement issued by Government PU College development committee vice president, Yashpal Suvarna, who had compared the six Muslim girls protesting for hijab as ‘terrorists’.

Athaulla said Suvarna has gone beyond the dignity of behaviour. It shows his sick and wicked mindset.

The students are just asking for a piece of cloth which is their fundamental right, he said.