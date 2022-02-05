‘Hijab controversy is part of toolkit to create anarchy’

Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar termed the row over headscarf as an organised conspiracy and a part of a toolkit to create anarchy and chaos in Karnataka.

“There is no problem in students wearing Hijab from their house till the school/college compound. However, they should enter classrooms in the uniforms prescribed by the college or school authorities. Those who are raising the issue of individual freedom should first ensure the entry of women inside masjids. Women were given security by banning triple talaq by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Muslim women should keep this in mind rather than listen to the statements of SDPI or Siddaramaiah or Khader,” he said.

“Many students struggle to pay fees for college. From where did they get money to approach the court in the Hijab issue. The wearing of saffron shawls was a reaction to the action of wearing headscarf inside classrooms,” he asserted.

“Our’s is a Hindu Rashtra, we will not allow Talibanisation,” stressed the minister and backed the Kundapura College principal for closing the gate and denying entry to students with headscarves.

There is a need for discipline in colleges, he stressed.

BJP State President and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said, “A school is like a Saraswathi temple. It is the duty (dharma) of students to follow rules prescribed by the schools and engage in the learning process. It is not right to mix religion in it.”

Kateel also asked agitating students to look for alternative options.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah who triggered communal disharmony by holding Tipu Jayanti celebrations is now speaking on individual freedom. He tried to divide society through schemes like Shaadi Bhagya, he added.

“He should introspect on incidents that affected communal harmony in the state during his tenure as chief minister,” said Kateel.