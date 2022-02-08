Controversy orchestrated by vested interests: MLA

Hijab controversy orchestrated by vested interests: Raghupathi Bhat

DHNS
Udupi,
  Feb 08 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 23:22 ist

MLA Raghupathi Bhat said the hijab controversy has been well orchestrated by vested interests in order to grab Muslim votes.

The MLA told reporters that CFI and SDPI are competing among themselves for Muslim votes.

He accused six Muslim girls of a government PU college of having destroyed the harmony across the state.

He said that leaders irrespective of their political differences had attempted to convince the girls on withdrawing their agitation.

But they remained adamant, he added.

Organisations have misled students and their parents, he charged and added that educational institutions should not be religious centres.

He said that once the High Court verdict is out, it should be followed until the aggrieved party goes on appeal.

He said BJP MLAs in the district are keen that the issue should be solved at the earliest. 

