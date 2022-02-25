Hijab forces Bharath PU College to declare holiday

Hijab forces Bharath PU College in Ullal to declare holiday

  Feb 25 2022
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 22:56 ist

The hijab controversy forced Bharath PU College in Ullal to declare a holiday on Friday.

The college administration committee had asked Muslim girl students not to wear hijab as per the orders of the education department.

Students opposed the committee’s orders and said that they will only adhere to the court's final verdict. The committee even asked women lecturers of the college to remove the hijab.

Students adamant about wearing hijab sought a TC (Transfer Certificate) or demanded holiday for the college until the High Court delivers the verdict.

Ullal Tahasildar Guruprasad and police rushed to the spot and succeeded in dispersing students.

