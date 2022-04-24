'Hijab is worn as part of police uniform in many countries'

Udupi Zilla Muslim Okkuta on Sunday slammed BJP Backward Classes Morcha national general secretary Yashpal Suvarna for claiming that India will ban the hijab and halal food before France.

Udupi Zilla Muslim Okkuta secretary Ismail Hussain accused Yashpal Suvarna of destroying the society's harmony.

Hussain said that he would like to remind the BJP leader that countries such as England, Canada, New Zealand and Ireland have allowed hijab to be worn even as part of the police uniform.

"BJP leaders should put an end to his aggressive hate politics. He must act responsibly because he represents a national political party," he added.

Hussain ridiculed Yashpal's desire to rise to prominence through such clumsy political manoeuvrings, as well as his desire to unseat MLA Raghupathi Bhat.

He said that the BJP's silence on illogical statements of its own member demonstrates the party's inability to realise true democratic values.

The party intends to sow communal discord in order to mislead the public and overcome its failures involving massive corruption, said Hussain.