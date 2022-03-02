Hijab row: College decides to hold online classes

As Muslim girl students refused to attend classes without wearing headscarves, Bharath PU College in Ullal has decided to go for online classes till the High Court pronounces its judgement.

The college had declared a holiday for students till March 1 after the controversy over hijab arose on February 25.

When the classes resumed on Wednesday, students who arrived wearing hijabs refused to remove them while attending classes. They insisted that they be allowed to wear headscarves.

The lecturers in the college tried to convince the students, citing the High Court’s interim order, but, they were firm on their demand.