Hijab row: 'Govt must intervene'

CPM district committee has condemned the unnecessary row over hijab and saffron stoles and has urged the state government to intervene and solve the issue.

"Some students have been wearing headscarves as part of the uniforms for the past several years. Several colleges have been following the tradition of allowing students to wear headscarves. A few had even asked the students to wear headscarves that match the colour of the uniform. As a result, dress code was not violated," said CPM district committee secretary K Yadav Shetty.

Hindutva organisations are engaged in dividing the students communally. Even a few Muslim fundamental organisations are also engaged in bringing together Muslim students, he alleged.

Further, the statements of BJP ministers and MLAs have further aggravated the situation, he said.

'Maintain status quo'

DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla has urged the government to give priority to the education of the students.

There is a hidden agenda that is a part of communal activities to keep girl students away from education. The government and communal organisations are responsible for the whole issue. The students are divided purposefully, he said.

Till the high court pronounces its judgement, the status quo should be maintained, he added.

KSE flayed

MLC Harish Kumar has flayed Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa for his statement that the saffron flag (Bhagwa Dhwaj) could replace the tricolour at Red Fort in the distant future.

"Those who respect Constitution will not issue such an irresponsible statement. Eshwarappa has no respect for the Constitution. He has no moral right to serve as a minister," said the MLC.