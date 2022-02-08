Hijab row: MGM College declares indefinite holiday

Tension prevailed at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) College after student groups indulged in sloganeering on Tuesday.

Students from the Hindu community wore saffron stoles, saffron headgear (peta) and shouted 'Jai Sriram,' 'Jai Shivaji', while Muslim girls in hijab were seen shouting 'Allahuakbar.'

As tension between the groups escalated, college principal Dr Devidas Naik was forced to declare an 'indefinite holiday' until the High Court passed its judgement over the issue.

No sooner did girls wearing hijab entered the college, than Hindu boys and girls with saffron stoles and headgear in hand staged a procession until the College gate, which was locked by the college staff.

As the crowds swelled, the sloganeering of the two groups reached a crescendo.

Despite Devidas Naik's efforts to disperse the students, the sloganeering continued for some time. The students continued the demonstration outside the gate.

Javeriya, a final-year BSc student, said wearing the hijab is their right.

"The principal warned us not to step inside the classrooms and thus we remained inside the ladies room for a while. When we raised slogans, we were dragged outside," said Javeriya.

She said that there were no such issues in the past.

Another BSc student, Surabhi said, “If they want to introduce religion into schools, what is wrong about obeying the law and government orders."

Principal Dr Devidas Naik said that the college administration will take a decision after the court's judgement in the matter.

"I have told students that they will be informed when the college reopens," he said.