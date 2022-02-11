Hijab row: Protesting girls' information leaked online

Hijab row: Personal details of protesting girls shared on social media, parents lodge complaint

The parents sought action against those sharing the details of the girls

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 11 2022, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 12:45 ist
Students of government Pre-University college in Kundapur town wearing hijab arrive at their college in Udupi district. Credit: AFP File Photo

Parents of six Muslim girl students, who are protesting for their right to wear hijab at the pre-university college in Udupi, have lodged a complaint with the police that the personal details of their children are being shared by some people on social media.

The parents, who submitted a complaint to the Udupi district Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan, sought action against those sharing the details of the girls, including their mobile numbers, in the public domain.

The parents have expressed fear that miscreants might use the details to threaten the girls.

Vishnuvardhan said the girls’ parents have submitted a written complaint to him. Documentary evidence of the information available online has been sought from them and appropriate action will be taken once it is received, he said.

