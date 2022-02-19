Prohibitory orders near schools extended in DK

Hijab row: Prohibitory orders near schools, colleges extended in Dakshina Kannada

Gathering of more than five persons, protesting, shouting slogans and holding a procession is banned in the area

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 19 2022, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 14:10 ist
Students leave after they were not allowed to attend classes while wearing Hijab, at Dr G Shankar Government Women's First Grade College in Udupi, Thursday. Credit: PTI File Photo

As a precautionary measure to maintain peace, law and order in the Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has extended prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code within a 200-metre radius of schools and colleges in the district from 6 pm of February 19 to 6 pm of February 26.

The order is being imposed following a request by the Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane. Following the controversy over headscarves and saffron stole, the DC had imposed Section 144 from February 14 to 19. 

Also read: Student with 'Kumkum' denied entry at Vijaypura college

Gathering of more than five persons, protesting, shouting slogans and holding a procession is banned in the area. 

