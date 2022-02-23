Hijab row: Udupi DC extends prohibitory orders

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao extended the prohibitory orders imposed within a radius of 200 metres of educational institutions in Udupi district under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), till 6 pm on March 5.

The prohibitory orders will not be applicable on February 27 (Sunday) and March 1, the holiday on account of Maha Shivaratri.

The prohibitory orders imposed earlier applicable to pre-university, polytechnic and degree colleges in the district will be in force until February 23 (6 pm).

The extension is to prevent any untoward incident in schools and colleges in view of the row over hijab.

The order restricts the assembling of five or more people in one place. No weapons should be carried.

Protest and Vijayotsava will not be allowed as per the orders.