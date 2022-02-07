Karavali Mahila Hakkugala Vedike members stage protest

Hijab row: Vedike members stage protest

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 07 2022, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 02:08 ist
Members of Karavali Mahila Hakkugala Vedike stage a protest in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru. DH Photo

Members of Karavali Mahila Hakkugala Vedike staged a protest demanding that the wearing of headscarves should be allowed, in front of Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru. 

Women held placards that read ‘Hijab is my right’, ‘No laws can shake off our Hijab’ and so on. 

Members of Samana Manaska Mahila Vedike staged a protest in Belthangady opposing the move of educational institutions to check the wearing of Hijab. 

Samana Manaska Mahila Vedike, Belthangady, president Asma, said, “Hijab is a religious right of the Muslim women. We have been practising it for years. There is a political conspiracy by the Sangh Parivar to sow the seeds of poison among the students.” 

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karavali Mahila Hakkugala Vedike
Hijab
Samana Manaska Mahila Vedike
protest
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

World’s glaciers contain less ice than thought

World’s glaciers contain less ice than thought

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

 