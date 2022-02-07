Hijab row: Vedike members stage protest

Members of Karavali Mahila Hakkugala Vedike staged a protest demanding that the wearing of headscarves should be allowed, in front of Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru.

Women held placards that read ‘Hijab is my right’, ‘No laws can shake off our Hijab’ and so on.

Members of Samana Manaska Mahila Vedike staged a protest in Belthangady opposing the move of educational institutions to check the wearing of Hijab.

Samana Manaska Mahila Vedike, Belthangady, president Asma, said, “Hijab is a religious right of the Muslim women. We have been practising it for years. There is a political conspiracy by the Sangh Parivar to sow the seeds of poison among the students.”