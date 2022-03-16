Hijab verdict: ‘Will explore all legal options’

Jamia Masjid, Malpe, Imam Moulana Imranulla Khan Mansuri, opposing the High Court’s verdict, said the Quran mentions the need for women to cover themselves in order to gain respect and protection.

The ruling is undermining the fundamentals of Islamic beliefs. The decision has failed to grasp the substance of Surah of the Quran, he declared.

Samman Counselling Centre’s Director Moulana Abdulateef Madani said that they will explore all legal options.

The High Court’s decision is merely a judgement, not justice, he added.

He claimed that the ruling violated the girls’ religious and educational rights.

He said they did not officially express their support for the bandh call on March 16.