M'luru City Council to write to govt over property tax

Hike in tax on vacant plots: Mangaluru City Corporation to write to govt

The tax has been revised for residential and non-commercial properties in the range of 0.2% to 1.5% of the capital value of the property

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 29 2023, 13:14 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 13:14 ist
Mangaluru City Corporation. Credit: DH File Photo

Following complaints from citizens and corporators on the hike in property tax for 2023-24 under SAS for vacant plots, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to write to the government.

As per an amendment made by the state government to Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act to tweak the property taxes in 2021, the property tax should be calculated based on the prevailing guidance value of the property, including vacant sites. 

Opposition leader in Council Naveen D’Souza and Congress Corporators Praveenchandra Alva and A C Vinayraj were of the opinion that since tax calculation is made based on the guidance value, even those who have vacant plots will have to pay huge amounts of tax. Thus, family properties that have remained vacant will also attract a huge amount of property tax.

"Families own up to 50 cents of vacant plots in the wards situated on the outskirts of Mangaluru city. It is the poor and middle-class people who are inconvenienced a lot. They will have to sell their properties to pay the property tax on the vacant plots," Alva said.

"When 25 per cent of the guidance value of the property is considered for calculating property tax, the tax on the vacant plots is increased by one and a half times," said corporator A C Vinayraj.

Chief whip in the council Premanand Shetty too felt that after the revision of property tax, the tax on vacant plots has been increased considerably. The issue needs to be brought to the notice of the government, he said.

The tax has been revised for residential and non-commercial properties in the range of 0.2 per cent to 1.5 per cent of the capital value of the property, scientifically, as allowed by guidelines. The latest revision was incorporated into the online software with effect from March 21, 2023

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mangaluru
Mangaluru City Corporation
property tax

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kanchha Sherpa: The last of the first on Everest

Kanchha Sherpa: The last of the first on Everest

In Venice, Americans explore peace with plastic

In Venice, Americans explore peace with plastic

Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years

Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years

Checklist to find a new insurer for your car

Checklist to find a new insurer for your car

The name's Bond 

The name's Bond 

DH Toon | Twist in destiny

DH Toon | Twist in destiny

 