Hillock caves in on Kateel road

Following heavy rain, a portion of a hill caved in near the curve on Devaragudde Road near Kateel bridge.

The caving in of the mud on the road, connecting Kateel to Bajpe, disrupted the movement of vehicles. The road was developed at a cost of Rs 5 crore during the Brahmakalashotsava of Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple.

On the other hand, River Nandini is in spate following heavy rain on Thursday night at Kinnigoli.

The road connecting Athoorubailu Mahaganapathi Temple near Kinnigoli was inundated with water. Water had entered farmlands in Kilemanjooru, Mithabail and other areas.

Owing to flooding, farming activities had been suspended. Normally, labourers from North Karnataka would help in transplanting paddy seedlings in the slushy fields.

However, due to the pandemic and the resulting absence of migrant labourers, the transplantation of seedlings was being done at a slow pace, according to sources.