Hilly regions free of pollution in Kodagu

Tadiyandamol hills, which is one of the popular tourist destinations in Kodagu, has turned much more beautiful after the lockdown, as the region is free of tourists and trekkers.

Kabbebetta, Malmabetta, Igutappabetta and Perurubetta too have turned much more beautiful and are free from pollution as no people are visiting the hilly ranges.

People haven't visited these hills for about two years. Normally, trekkers and tourists come to the hilly regions to spend quality time with family, or for adventure.

Forest department personnel said that there were some trekkers during December. However, there are only a few who have made it to Tadiyandamol hills, the highest hilly range in Kodagu.

The tourists had to pay a fee to visit Tadiyandamol hills. The use of plastic is banned in the hilly range.

The Kabbebetta in Chelavara hills too is known as a famous place for trekking.

The villagers in the surrounding regions work in the homestays and resorts.

Tribal youth in Yavakapadi village have been trained to guide the tourists.

As there are no tourism activities following the Covid-19 lockdown, the families are finding it difficult to make ends meet, said Madikeri Taluk Tribal Agriculturists' Association president Kudiyara Muttappa.