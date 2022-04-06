Hindu activists gherao Puttur MLA

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 06 2022, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 00:36 ist

A group of youth from Hindu organisations, enraged over the arrest of two youth in connection with the assault on a couple from different faiths at Derane in Siribagilu village under Uppinangady police station limits, gheraoed Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor in Uppinangady on Tuesday night.

Video clippings of protestors raising slogans against the MLA were circulated widely on social media.

After the youth Nazeer submitted his complaint to police accusing Hindu activists of assaulting, abusing his girlfriend and threatening the couple with dire consequences, the police had arrested Balachandra (35) and Ranjith (31), both residents of Siribagilu.

Members of Hindu organisations, on receiving information that the MLA was waiting to board a bus in Uppinangady to reach Bengaluru, rushed to the spot and gheraoed the MLA.

They also demanded the transfer of the Uppinangady SI.

When the activists were holding talks with the MLA, the bus arrived and the MLA boarded the bus. The enraged members raised slogans against the MLA and the group had even waylaid the bus.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that no one had filed a complaint in the incident.

