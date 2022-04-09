Hindu autorickshaws asked to use Bhagwa Dhwaja

Hindu autorickshaws asked to use Bhagwa Dhwaja in Puttur

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 09 2022, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 23:05 ist
Members of Hindu Jagarana Vedike distribute Bhagwa Dhwaja to autorickshaw drivers in Puttur.

With the annual fair of Mahalingeshwara Temple in Puttur planned from Sunday, the Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) has taken up a drive to mount Bhagwa Dhwaja on all autorickshaws owned by Hindus.

The HJV has started distributing Bhagwa Dhwaja to the autorickshaw drivers in Puttur.

HJV Mangaluru divisional general secretary Prakash Kukkehalli told DH, “We have asked the auto drivers to mount Bhagwa Dhwaja during the annual fair. This is not restricted to Puttur alone. Normally, it is a practice among the Hindu devotees to mount a Bhagwa Dhwaj to cars, bikes and autorickshaws whenever there is a temple festival or other religious rituals in villages in Dakshina Kannada. The issue is being highlighted after the row over hijab.”  

In fact, non-Hindu traders have already been prevented from carrying out business activities during the temple fair. During the auctioning of the stalls itself, the notice had clearly mentioned that non-Hindu traders will not be allowed to carry out business activities near the temple during the fair. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Hindu Jagarana Vedike
Bhagwa Dhwaja
autorickshaws
Puttur

Related videos

What's Brewing

Morrison cooks khichdi to celebrate Ind-Aus trade deal

Morrison cooks khichdi to celebrate Ind-Aus trade deal

Dipika clinches mixed, women's doubles squash titles

Dipika clinches mixed, women's doubles squash titles

Hindi imposition unacceptable: AIADMK on Shah's remark

Hindi imposition unacceptable: AIADMK on Shah's remark

Indians are 'khuddar quam', no superpower can dictate terms to them: Pak PM Imran Khan

Indians are 'khuddar quam', no superpower can dictate terms to them: Pak PM Imran Khan

A pitcher of holy water fetches Rs 1.3L in Bhubaneswar

A pitcher of holy water fetches Rs 1.3L in Bhubaneswar

Five ways to style a white shirt

Five ways to style a white shirt

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

 