Hindu Janajagruti Samiti demands ban on halal certification

A talk on Halal economy will be held at Balambhat Hall in Mangaluru on October 2 at 5 pm

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Oct 01 2022, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2022, 17:04 ist

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has said that despite having government agencies such as FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), and Bureau of Indian Standards, halal certificates are being imposed on various products in the country.

Addressing presspersons in Mangaluru, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti National Spokesperson Ramesh Shinde's halal certification, which was earlier restricted to meat, has now been extended to all products including residential complexes, fashion industry, cosmetics and food products.

“For this certification, a requisite fee has to be paid to Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind. The government should conduct a probe into the financial aspects of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind," he said.
All 57 Muslim countries had decided to allow import only of Halal-certified products. Hence, all the MNCs and others are behind Halal certification.

An anti-Halal certification conference will be held in Mumbai on October 9, which will be attended by all people from various religions who are opposed to Halal certification.

He said that multinational companies are selling halal-certified products in their outlets across the country. And, what is more important is that the government is not getting a single penny out of this certification but crores of rupees are being collected by a private organisation in the name of the certification, he said.

Samithi DK joint convener Dinesh Kumar Jain said that India is a secular country. Why halal system that was restricted to one religion being imposed on other religions? The parallel economy in secular India is a very serious issue in the country and the Government should immediately stop this system of ‘Halal’ certification.

A talk on Halal economy will be held at Balambhat Hall in Mangaluru on October 2 at 5 pm.

A release from Hindu Janajagruti Samithi district coordinator Chandra Mogera said that a religion-based parallel economy is being built which is highly dangerous to the country’s security. To oppose Halal economy, Halal Virodhi Horata Samithi will be se up across the state.

