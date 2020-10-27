Hindu Mahasabha demands to ban Akshay Kumar's movie 'Lakshmi Bomb'

Akhil Bharath Hindu Mahasabha has opposed Akshay Kumar's new film Lakshmi Bomb, which is set to hit the screen on November 9. The movie hurts the sentiments of the Hindus, said state working president Rajesh Pavithran.

Speaking to media persons, he called upon the government to ban the movie for insulting sentiments of the Hindus and promoting "love jihad".

The name of the hero in this film is Asif, while the name of the heroine is Priya Yadav.

The government should ban the movie which insults Hindu deities, said Secretary Dharmendra.

In the trailer of this film, Akshay Kumar is playing the role of a transgender and pretends to be the form of a Goddess by wearing big red kumkum, a red sari, leaving the hair loose, dancing with a trident in the hand. "The moviemakers are trying to incite communal disturbances. Will those who are making a film called Lakshmi Bomb on the occasion of Deepavali ever dare to make a film called Taslima Bomb? he asked.