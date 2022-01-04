Hiriyadka prison gets telemedicine ECG unit

The Udupi district prison at Hiriyadka has received the unique distinction of having a telemedicine ECG unit.

Sponsored by the Cardiology at Doorstep (CAD) Foundation, the ECG machine could be installed due to the interest shown by Udupi DHO Dr Nagabhushan and Jail Superintendent Srinivas, said CAD Foundation managing trustee Dr Padmanabha Kamath, a leading cardiologist in Mangaluru.

“The unit will facilitate rapid diagnosis of heart-related ailments among the

inmates of the prison, thereby translating into better care and also considerable time being saved in treating the patient,” said Dr Padmanabha Kamath to DH.

“There are 125 inmates in the prison. Most of them are having debilitating illnesses and are underdiagnosed. The CAD Foundation is helping them in diagnosis,” he said.

Bridging gaps in rural cardiac healthcare

In fact, Cardiology at Doorstep (CAD) Foundation has embarked on a mission to bridge gaps in rural cardiac healthcare by setting up ECG machines at Gram Panchayats (GPs). The Foundation, in association with MRPL, was able to provide telemedicine and ECG machines to 55 GPs in the Dakshina Kannada district. Similarly, ECG machines are being installed in GPs in the Udupi district as well.

Under the initiative, the person trained will carry out the ECG test on those who require it. The ECG report will be shared in CAD WhatsApp groups. Cardiologists including Dr Kamath will read the report and guide patients to the nearest hospital for treatment. ECG machines were installed at anganwadi centres in Ampar and Iruvail in the past.

In fact, the CAD Foundation has so far installed over 500 ECG machines in PHCs, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, Gram Panchayats, Anganwadi centres across Karnataka, and parts of India, since its inception in 2018.

Dr Kamath, started CAD, a crusade against coronary artery disease—a WhatsApp network of like-minded doctors to help quick diagnosis of cardiac-related problems especially in the remote rural areas where specialists are not easily accessible.

Having realised that ECG machines are not available in all the PHCs, small clinics and taluk hospitals, the CAD Foundation raised money and installed them.

“The funding for these machines came from patients, their relatives, like-minded doctors, banks, industries and philanthropists,” said Dr Kamath.