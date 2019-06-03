Historic guest house crying for attention

A guest house built during the Mysore Wadiyar’s reign is crying for attention in Aldoor.

The guest house situated in the heart of Aldoor was constructed way back in 1935. Owing to the negligence of the officials, the guest house is in deplorable condition.

Travellers who come to Sringeri, Horanadu, Agumbe, Mandarthi and Kollur search for a government guest house nearby. Most tourists preferred to halt at the Aldoor guest house. But the building is in a terrible state now and needs to be renovated.

A tourist Lakshman Reddy said, “The old guest house should be demolished and a new guest house should be built for the benefit of the tourists.”

“The guest house was used by British officials and Mysore royalty while travelling to Sringeri. It is a tragedy that the guest house has turned into a den for illegal activities,” said 84-year-old Krishnegowda who lives nearby.

“We have been requesting the deputy commissioner to construct a new guest house. However, there has been no response from anyone. The tourism department should chalk out a plan to work on a guest house,” said Krishnegowda to DH.